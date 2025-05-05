Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The bodies of a Belgian mother and her son were recovered in southern Jordan after flash flooding

Jordanian police say search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of a Belgian mother and her son
Updated 59 minutes ago

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a Belgian mother and her son on Monday in Jordan, police said a day after the woman and her three children were reported missing in flash flooding. The other two children were found alive.

Sunday’s flooding in southern Jordan also led to the evacuation of hundreds of tourists from the Petra archaeological site, the country's main tourist attraction.

The mother and children had been part of a group of 18 tourists who had been on an adventure trip in Wadi al-Nakhil when they were caught up in the flash flood, Ma’an district local governor Hassan al-Jabour told state media broadcaster Al-Mamlaka TV.

Fourteen tourists, all Czechs, were rescued on Sunday. Rescue crews located two of the children alive late Sunday, al-Jabour said. The search and rescue operation was suspended at about 2 a.m. because of the complicated weather conditions and terrain. The bodies of the woman and her son were found Monday morning after the search resumed, he said.

Further details about the family and the ages of the children weren't immediately available.

Jordan often experiences flash flooding as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through dry desert valleys. At least three people died in 2021 when floodwaters swept away their car, while more than 30 people in the Dead Sea region and other parts of Jordan were killed in flash flooding in 2018.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Wedad and Ammar Abdelaal, feed their 9 month old son Khaled, in their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Mawasi Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Takeaways from AP's reporting on child malnutrition in Gaza

UN official urges Israel to lift aid blockade of Gaza and calls it 'cruel collective punishment'

Middle East latest: Israel frees a Gaza medic detained since troops killed 15 rescue workers

The Latest

FILE - Romanian Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu speaks to the media at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana, File)

Credit: AP

Romania appoints an interim prime minister after the coalition's defeat in the presidential race

11m ago

How a cooking contest brought diplomats and Zimbabweans together

14m ago

The Latest: Canada's prime minister in Washington for high-stakes meeting with President Trump

18m ago

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.