Nation & World News

Claire Jiménez’s 'What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez' wins the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction

Claire Jiménez’s “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez,” a hard-hitting and comic novel set in New York City about a Puerto Rican family’s search for a missing girl, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction
This cover image released by Grand Central Publishing shows "What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez" by Claire Jimenez. (Grand Central Publishing via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Grand Central Publishing shows "What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez" by Claire Jimenez. (Grand Central Publishing via AP)
Updated 40 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Claire Jiménez’s “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez,” a hard-hitting and comic novel set in New York City about a Puerto Rican family's search for a missing girl, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction.

The award, announced Tuesday, includes a $15,000 cash prize.

“Claire Jiménez has crafted a visceral work of art full of nuance, humor, and humanity, through incisive and loving character work, the finely calibrated unspooling of narrative, and the exquisite deployment of language, ranging from poetic prose to Spanglish to the sociolect of working-class Staten Island,” according to a statement by the prize judges.

The four other finalists — Jamel Brinkley for “Witness,” Henry Hoke for “Open Throat,” Alice McDermott for “Absolution” and Colin Winnette for “Users” — will each receive $5,000.

Previous winners of the PEN/Faulkner award include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Getty Images for Rivian

Rivian’s production dips amid wave of cost-cutting measures
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Larry Lucchino, force behind retro ballpark revolution and drought-busting Red Sox, dies...
8m ago
Judge sides with conservative group in its push to access, publish voter rolls online
11m ago
Aid organizations suspend operations in Gaza after World Central Kitchen workers' deaths
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket