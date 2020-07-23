Civil rights trailblazer C.T. Vivian to be laid to rest

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the civil rights movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s.

He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

On Wednesday, a horse-drawn carriage took his casket from the Georgia Capitol, where a memorial service was held, to King’s tomb in Atlanta.

Mourners sit in the capitol rotunda around the casket of The Rev. C.T. Vivian for his memorial service, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Mourners march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park during a memorial service for The Rev. C.T. Vivian, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

