Civil rights groups sue to restore jobs at Homeland Security oversight offices that were gutted

Three advocacy groups are suing the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem, seeking to restore staff jobs at three gutted offices that oversee civil rights protections across the department’s broad mission
The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Department of Homeland Security seal is seen on the podium at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By REBECCA SANTANA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three advocacy groups are suing the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem, seeking to restore staff jobs at three gutted offices that oversee civil rights protections across the department's broad mission.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, the Southern Border Communities Coalition, and the Urban Justice Center.

On March 21, Homeland Security said it was implementing a reduction in force at the three offices: the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, and the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

When asked about the lawsuit Thursday, department officials said they're “committed to civil rights protections” but called the three offices a roadblock.

“These offices have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining DHS’s mission,” the department said.

Democrats have suggested that the cuts were about removing transparency at the department, which is key to the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts.

The groups suing on Thursday said that because Congress set up the offices, only Congress can shutter them.

They're asking the court to force Homeland Security to immediately rehire the staff and let them do their oversight jobs without interference.

The three offices are key to immigration oversight, but the jobs go beyond that. Homeland Security is the country's third-largest Cabinet agency, with responsibilities for airport security, protecting the president and other top leaders, and responding to disasters.

The Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties was created by the Homeland Security Act of 2002, with the mission of protecting civil liberties in the department created in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. It investigates hundreds of complaints a year about the agency’s mission and recommends changes as necessary.

The Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman is an independent office within Homeland Security — not connected to either Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection. Its job is to make sure immigration detention facilities are safe and humane. Staff regularly visited detention facilities to do things such as making sure detainees have proper medical care. According to the lawsuit, staff visited over 100 detention facilities each month.

The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman is responsible for helping people or businesses resolve issues with the agency that oversees immigration benefits. According to the lawsuit, it handled nearly 24,000 requests for assistance during fiscal year 2023 through its online portal. Those requests can range from helping a business figure out why an H-1B visa renewal is taking so long to helping someone who applies for a green card or work permit figure out why it was rejected.

