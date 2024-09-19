Nation & World News

Civil rights groups call on major corporations to stick with DEI programs

A broad group of civil rights organizations are calling on the CEOs and board members of major companies to maintain their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives
FILE - Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, speaks during a presentation on Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, speaks during a presentation on Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A broad group of civil rights organizations called on the CEOs and board members of major companies Thursday to maintain their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that have come under attack online and in lawsuits.

An open letter signed by 19 organizations and directed at the leaders of Fortune 1000 companies said companies that abandon their DEI programs are shirking their fiduciary responsibility to employees, consumers and shareholders.

The civil rights groups included the NAACP, the National Organization for Women, the League of United Latin American Citizens, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion programs, policies, and practices make business-sense and they’re broadly popular among the public, consumers, and employees,” their statement read. “But a small, well-funded, and extreme group of right-wing activists is attempting to pressure companies into abandoning their DEI programs.”

Companies such as Ford, Lowes, John Deere, Molson Coors and Harley-Davidson recently announced they would pull back on their diversity, equity and inclusion policies after facing pressure from conservative activists who were emboldened by recent victories in the courtroom.

Many major corporations have been examining their diversity programs in the wake of a Supreme Court decision last year that declared race-based affirmative action programs in college admissions unconstitutional. Dozens of cases have been filed making similar arguments about employers. Critics of DEI programs say the initiatives provide benefits to people of one race or sexual orientation while excluding others.

In their letter, the civil rights organizations, which also included UnidosUS, the Urban League, Advocates for Trans Equality, the National Women's Law Center and the American Association of People with Disabilities, said divesting from DEI would alienate a wide range of consumers.

FILE - Shoppers exit a Lowe's in Warrington, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

