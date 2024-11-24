Breaking: Former Braves star Rico Carty dies at age 85
Nation & World News

Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado kills 2 and injures 1

A Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado has killed the aircraft’s pilot and an aerial photographer
19 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — A Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado has killed the aircraft's pilot and an aerial photographer, authorities say.

The crash that occurred in Larimer County on Saturday killed pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, according to a statement released by the office of Gov. Jared Polis.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash. The co-pilot, Randall Settergren, was injured and was airlifted to a medical facility via helicopter by the Colorado Army National Guard.

“The State of Colorado is grateful for their commitment to service and it will not be forgotten. I also want to thank the first responders who assisted with the rescue and recovery efforts,” Polis said on the social media platform X.

The Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with 60,000 members nationwide, operating a fleet of 550 aircraft.

It performs continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions and is credited by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center with saving an average of 70 lives annually.

Its unpaid professionals also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Osprey's safety issues spiked over five years and caused deaths. Pilots still want to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Officer kills pet dog mistaken for a coyote in Massachusetts town. The owner says it was...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FEMA administrator says she supports investigation of alleged Trump bias in relief...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Haiti wonders what's next as gang violence surges and the push for a UN peacekeeping...9m ago
Hezbollah fires more than 180 rockets and other projectiles into Israel, wounding at...16m ago
Rafael Nadal's retirement ceremony was based on what he wanted, tennis official says24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights