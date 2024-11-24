Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado kills 2 and injures 1

DENVER (AP) — A Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado has killed the aircraft's pilot and an aerial photographer, authorities say.

The crash that occurred in Larimer County on Saturday killed pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, according to a statement released by the office of Gov. Jared Polis.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash. The co-pilot, Randall Settergren, was injured and was airlifted to a medical facility via helicopter by the Colorado Army National Guard.