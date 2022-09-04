Citing imminent danger Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms

On Sunday, Kiwi Farms was inaccessible. But a version of the site with a .ru domain name was intermittently up and running, though it was not clear whether it would remain up.

“There has never been a violent incident in our history, which cannot be said for many other sites still on Cloudflare. This narrative feels like a lie spun up to save face,” Moon, who posts on Kiwi Farms under the pseudonym “Null,” posted Saturday in response to Cloudflare's cutoff. Reached earlier by The Associated Press to comment on the campaign against his site, Moon replied only “the press are scum.”

KiwiFarms.ru is registered to and protected by the Russian company DDoS-Guard, whose customers have in the past included Russian government websites including the Defense Ministry and cybercriminal forums where stolen credit cards are bought and sold.

Last year, DDoS-Guard protected the pro-Trump social media website Parler.com for a time after Amazon withdrew hosting services. KiwiFarms.ru was registered on July 12, suggesting the site's creator and administrator, Joshua Conner Moon, was aware Cloudflare could drop his site and thus created a backup plan.

DDoS-Guard did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Sunday. Its internet connection is provided by VegasNAP, a Las Vegas-based company that said in response to queries last week that it does not disclose information about its clients. Contacted again Sunday, the company did not immediately respond.

