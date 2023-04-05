X

Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
April 5, 2023
Federal officials have announced the first $196 million of grants in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials announced the first $196 million of grants Wednesday in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country.

The Transportation Department and its Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles (435 kilometer) of natural gas pipelines, although the government didn't identify all the recipients.

Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year.

The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden's administration is touting in a series of events across the country.

Several of the pipelines that will be repaired or replaced were installed decades ago, and some of them are leaking. Officials estimate that completing these repairs will help reduce methane emissions by roughly 212 metric tons a year.

Aging pipelines have been involved in fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

“Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety and our shared environment,” said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Mediocre Hawks heading for short-stay postseason4h ago

Credit: ABC

Will ABC renew Atlanta-based series ‘Will Trent’ for a second season?
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To bifurcate or not: Golf ball distance still a major concern
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Masters third-round pairings and tee times
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Masters third-round pairings and tee times
4h ago

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass
17m ago
Masters Live Updates | Heavy rain halts play for rest of day
19m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top