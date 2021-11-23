ajc logo
X

Citadel coach Baucom collapses at Duke, taken to hospital

Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom gives direction to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Caption
Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom gives direction to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom was taken to a hospital after collapsing barely a minute into a game against No. 5 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom was taken to a hospital after collapsing barely a minute into a game Monday night against No. 5 Duke.

Baucom was helped off the floor by medical personnel and taken to Duke University Hospital, according to The Citadel.

The 61-year-old Baucom fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped out of the gym.

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school.

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on The Citadel's bench.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street
10m ago
Ex-South Korean strongman Chun Doo-hwan dies at age 90
37m ago
Mexican president decrees automatic approval for projects
41m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top