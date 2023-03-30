Cirstea beats Sabalenka at Miami; night matches rained out

“It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's just say it could've been much worse!! I'm going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I'll be back on court soon,” the 2019 U.S. Open champion said in her social media post.

Sabalenka had six double faults, three of them on break points, and made 21 unforced errors to just nine for Cirstea.

“I guess people like to keep count of the age, the years, the results, but I never do that. I just mind my own business, work hard, do my thing, believe in my game, work with my coach Thomas Johansson — we just started in December and so far, I think it’s going great,” Cirstea said.

In the men's draw, 11th-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-1.

