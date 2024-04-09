Nation & World News

Cirque du Soleil's Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil’s long-running Las Vegas show “The Beatles Love.”
FILE - A photo of Beatles member John Lennon is projected on the screen during the preview of "Love," a new Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show, in Las Vegas, June 27, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A photo of Beatles member John Lennon is projected on the screen during the preview of "Love," a new Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show, in Las Vegas, June 27, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run.

The entertainment company on Tuesday announced that the show housed at the Mirage will end on July 7, as part of the iconic hotel-casino's major renovation plan to rebrand itself into the Hard Rock Las Vegas.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre said in a statement that more than 11.5 million people have seen the show, an energetic portrayal of the Beatles' history and music with aerial stunts and whimsical dance numbers on a colorful, 360-degree stage.

“We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and all involved in bringing this show to life," Lefebvre said, "and we know The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow.”

The production premiered in the summer of 2006, with red carpet appearances by both McCartney and Starr, as well as Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, wife of the late Beatle George Harrison. They reunited a year later to celebrate the show's first anniversary.

According to Cirque, the show was born out of the friendship between Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté and Harrison, the Beatles' lead guitarist who died in 2001.

Its current cast includes 11 original members from the show's inception, according to Cirque. The performances feature more than 11,000 costume pieces, including 250 pairs of shoes and 225 wigs. Audiences throughout the show’s run have been showered with 13.5 tons of confetti during the final act, according to Cirque.

"Beatles Love" is one of six Cirque productions on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets for the final shows in July will go on sale in the coming weeks.

FILE - Acrobats perform during the preview of "Love," a new Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show, in Las Vegas, June 27, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Acrobats perform during the preview of "Love," a new Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show, in Las Vegas, June 27, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Cirque du Soleil performers from "The Beatles LOVE" show perform in the casino at the The Mirage hotel-casino before the reopening of the show, Aug. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Everlyne Lamontagne, who plays Lucy, trains with her choreographer Genevieve Dorion-Coupal, rear, for the preview of "Love," a new Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show, in Las Vegas, June 27, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Paul McCartney walks the red carpet at the premiere of "Love," a surrealistic portrayal of the Fab Four's career performed by Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas, June 30, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (Isaac Brekken/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - From left, Larry King, Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Ringo Starr and Guy Laliberte, founder of Cirque du Soleil, pose for photos during the first anniversary of the Beatles Love at the Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas, June 26, 2007. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Ringo Starr, left, and his wife Barbara Bach laugh as they talk with the media on the red carpet at the premiere of "Love," a surrealistic portrayal of the Fab Four's career performed by Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas, June 30, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - From left, Olivia Harrison, wife of the late George Harrison; Guy Laliberte, the owner and founder of Cirque du Soleil; and Yoko Ono pose on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Beatles Love by Cirque Du Soleil" in Las Vegas, June 30, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Yoko Ono arrives at the premier of The Beatles "LOVE" by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, June 30, 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Performers with Cirque du Soleil's "The Beatles LOVE" make their grand entrance for a performance at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Aug. 21, 2014. On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, it was announced that the final curtain will come down July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show “The Beatles Love," a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. (Eric Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mountain goat stuck under Kansas City bridge survives rocky rescue
10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies as bond yields ease ahead of inflation report
11m ago
U.S. announces $138 million in emergency military sales of Hawk missile systems support...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death