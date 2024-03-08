Cincinnati Reds top prospect Noelvi Marté suspended 80 games by MLB for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, was suspended for the first 80 games of the season on Friday following a positive test under Major League Baseball's drug program.

Marté tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, triggering the first suspension under the big league program since Milwaukee right-hander J.C. Mejía was banned for 162 games on Sept. 20 for a positive test for Stanozolol. Mejía's suspension was his second under the program.

Marté was expected to be the Reds' starting third baseman this season, joining Cincinnati's core of young players that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.