Nation & World News

Cillian Murphy wins best actor for ‘Oppenheimer,’ his first Oscar

Cillian Murphy came away from the Academy Awards with his first Oscar, the best actor statuette for his role in “Oppenheimer.”
Cillian Murphy accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cillian Murphy accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cillian Murphy came away with his first Oscar for portraying the man who created the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer."

A first-time nominee, Murphy won best actor for his stellar role as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film tells the story of how Oppenheimer and his peers at Los Alamos would test the bomb on July 16, 1945, not knowing what was going to happen — and the ensuing fallout.

Murphy bested Colman Domingo for "Rustin," Bradley Cooper for "Maestro," Paul Giamatti for "The Holdovers," and Jeffrey Wright for "American Fiction."

The Irish actor, though a regular presence in Nolan films going back almost two decades, had always been a supporting player. This time, Nolan wanted him to lead.

“He’s so understated and self-deprecating and, in his very English manner, just said, ‘Listen, I’ve written this script, it’s about Oppenheimer. I’d like you to be my Oppenheimer,’” Murphy, 47, told The Associated Press last year. “It was a great day.”

For Murphy, he knows there are some movies he’s right for and some that he is not.

“I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part,” he said last year. “But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”

Murphy came into the Academy Awards a strong contender after picking up trophies at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA Film Awards.

___

For more coverage of the 2024 Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Cillian Murphy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Food prices leveling off, but the damage persists11h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Academy Awards: Updates from tonight's ceremony
8m ago

4 found shot in separate incidents in downtown Atlanta over 4-hour span
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
7h ago

Credit: Charles Seabrook

OPINION
AJC publisher: Governor and speaker must preserve singular wonder of Okefenokee
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar, best actress goes to Emma Stone
8m ago
The latest from the Oscars: Memorable moments and notable quotes
10m ago
Robert Downey Jr. wins supporting actor -- and his first Oscar -- for 'Oppenheimer'
11m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
23h ago