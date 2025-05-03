Nation & World News
Nation & World News

CIA and other spy agencies set to shrink workforce under Trump administration plan

The White House plans to cut staffing at the CIA and other intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a television interview at the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a television interview at the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and DAVID KLEPPER – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to cut staffing at the CIA and other intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency, Trump administration officials told members of Congress, The Washington Post reported Friday.

A person familiar with the plan but not authorized to discuss it publicly confirmed the changes to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The administration plans to reduce the CIA workforce by 1,200 over several years, and cut thousands of positions at the NSA and other intelligence agencies. The Post reported that the reductions at the CIA include several hundred people who have already opted for early retirement. The rest of the cuts would be achieved partly through reduced hirings and would not likely necessitate layoffs.

In response to questions about the reductions, the CIA issued a statement saying CIA Director John Ratcliffe is working to align the agency with Trump's national security priorities.

“These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position CIA to deliver on its mission,” the agency wrote in the statement.

A spokesperson for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Gabbard's office oversees and coordinates the work of 18 agencies that collect and analyze intelligence.

The CIA and NSA have already offered voluntary resignations to some employees. The CIA also has said it plans to lay off an unknown number of recently hired employees.

The new administration has also eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion programs at intelligence agencies, though a judge has temporarily blocked efforts to fire 19 employees working on DEI programs who challenged their terminations.

Trump also abruptly fired the general who led the NSA and the Pentagon's Cyber Command.

Ratcliffe has vowed to overhaul the CIA and said he wants to boost the agency's use of intelligence from human sources and its focus on China.

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (center) attends a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Washington. This week, it was revealed that Hegseth once again shared sensitive military details via Signal, this time with a group that included his wife. (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Credit: AP

OPINION

The door is open, and our adversaries know it

Security lapses are not scandals. They are opportunities for our enemies.

CIA releases Mandarin-language videos to encourage Chinese officials to spill secrets

AmeriCorps cuts prompt two dozen states to sue Trump administration

The Latest

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 2, 2025 in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Weinstein accuser insists in tearful outburst: 'He did that to me'

33m ago

The US has more than 900 measles cases and 10 states have outbreaks. Here's what to know

35m ago

World's tallest and smallest dogs meet up for a playdate

43m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.