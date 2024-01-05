Church says priest who married teen has been defrocked

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Catholic priest who married a teenager after leaving the country with her this summer has been removed from the priesthood, church officials announced Friday.

The Archdiocese of Mobile announced in a statement that Alex Crow is no longer a member of the clergy. The church said that Crow requested that he be removed from the priesthood.

The relationship between priest and teen drew international attention this summer. Authorities in south Alabama said Crow left the country in late July with an 18-year-old woman who was a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. Crow did not teach at the school but visited theology classes and heard confession there, news outlets reported.