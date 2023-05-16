X

Church members hoping whoever stole truckload of organ pipes will repent, shipment can be recovered

National & World News
1 hour ago
Members of a Tennessee church are hoping and praying that whoever stole a truck loaded with 2,000 organ pipes will repent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Members of a Tennessee church are hoping and praying that whoever stole a moving truck over the weekend will repent after finding out what's inside: old organ pipes, and lots of them.

Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis had loaded a Penske truck with nearly 2,000 organ pipes for transport to Spencer Organ Company in Boston, where they were to undergo restoration, news outlets reported. Instead the church discovered on Sunday that the truck and the almost 90-year-old pipes were gone.

Spencer Organ Company owner Joseph Rotella said in a police report that the pipes have limited value to whoever has them now.

“They have amazing intrinsic value to this project, they are historic. It is going to be very hard to duplicate them, but they don’t have a lot of value outside of this organ," Rotella said.

A statement posted on the church's website says Memphis Police and Penske are involved in the search for the missing truck. The church also relayed that Rotella said industry colleagues have experienced similar thefts.

“In those cases, the thieves realized that the contents of the van had little to no street value and abandoned the vehicles,” the statement said. “We hope for a similar resolution in the days to come.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Varsity president, family escape large fire at their Roswell home
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools
3h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
1h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 shot, including 1 killed, within 8-hour period in Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stage set for Ecuadorian president or lawmakers to be booted out of office
4m ago
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
4m ago
Kim Gardner steps down as St. Louis' elected prosecutor 2 weeks sooner than planned
5m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top