X

Chun wins $1 million for charity with hole-in-one at Chevron

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
In Gee Chun won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the Chevron Championship Saturday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — In Gee Chun of South Korea hit a million-dollar shot at the Chevron Championship.

She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th at the first major of the season on Saturday.

Chun jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in at The Club At Carlton Woods.

Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par 3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament and moved it from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, is also donating $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament.

There were 46 birdies on the 17th at the end of the second round.

___ AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball2h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves reliever Lucas Luetge’s MRI is clean
21h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons release cornerback Casey Hayward
23h ago
The Latest
Drug suspect takes off with sheriffs' meth after sting fails
12m ago
DeSantis seeks federal aid for Fort Lauderdale flood victims
26m ago
Cruise line let passenger's body decompose, lawsuit says
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top