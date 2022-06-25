ajc logo
Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

In Gee Chun, of South Korea, left, looks for her ball in the rough on the 16th hole during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In Gee Chun, of South Korea, left, looks for her ball in the rough on the 16th hole during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

National & World News
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women's PGA Championship.

On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point, but that 36-hole advantage has been cut in half. She had an 8-under 208 total.

Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun's playing partners — had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5 under.

Chun bogeyed Nos. 1 and 11 but birdied 2 and 12. She had a five-shot lead when she had to play her third shot from some tall grass on the 16th. That shot put her in even more trouble, in an area with tall grass and some thick trees. She took an unplayable lie and went back to the previous spot to re-hit.

Chun hit an 8-iron and sent the ball over the green, but she did manage to get up and down for a 7. Ko wasn't able to take advantage of Chun's mishap. She bogeyed four of five holes during one stretch on the front nine, then birdied four of the next seven. She wrapped up the round with four straight bogeys.

Kupcho had three birdies and three bogeys in the first seven holes and couldn't gain much ground on the leader.

Kim had a comparatively drama-free round with two birdies and a bogey. Thompson made three birdies on the back nine, including a putt from about 30 feet on No. 15.

Hannah Green (72) was fifth at 4 under, a stroke ahead of Atthaya Thitikul (68), who was so far behind at the start of the day she was in one of the groups sent off on No. 10. Brooke Henderson (73), Kupcho and Jennifer Chang (73) were tied sixth with Thitikul.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Gee Chun, of South Korea, lines up her putt on the 17th green during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Lexi Thompson smiles after her putt on the 15th green during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Combined ShapeCaption
Hye-Jin Choi, of South Korea, hits on the 16th tee during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Sei Young Kim, of South Korea, hits out of a bunker on the 18th green during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Sei Young Kim, of South Korea, hits on the 17th fairway during the third round in the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

