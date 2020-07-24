Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

The removal also comes amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city to respond to gun violence, prompting worries that the surge will inhibit residents' ability to hold demonstrations. A collection of activist groups had filed suit Thursday, seeking to block federal agents to combat violent crime from interfering in or policing protests.

State officials in Oregon had sued for similar requests following the arrival of federal law enforcement due to nearly two months of protests in Portland since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters across the county have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, saying that he is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas. The Columbus statue in Chicago's Grant Park and another in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood were vandalized last month, and statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in other U.S. cities.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that the lawsuit by activists was filed Thursday, not Wednesday.

A group of people in support of the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue cheer as the it is driven away from Grant Park, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. The statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago was taken down early Friday amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal agents to the city. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Credit: Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

