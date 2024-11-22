Nation & World News
Christmas TV movies are in their Taylor Swift era, with two Swift-inspired films airing this year

Two of the new holiday movies coming to TV this season have a Taylor Swift connection that her fans would have no problem decoding
This image released by Hallmark Media shows Hunter King, left, and Tyler Hynes in a scene from "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. (Joshua Haines/Hallmark Media via AP)

By ALICIA RANCILIO – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Two new Christmas TV movies have a Taylor Swift connection that her fans would have no problem decoding.

"Christmas in the Spotlight" debuts Saturday on Lifetime. It stars Jessica Lord as the world's biggest pop star and Laith Wallschleger as a pro football player, who meet and fall in love — not unlike Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“It's clearly inspired by Taylor and Travis, but I don’t know them and I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes. I only know what’s been put out there,” said Eirene Tran Donohue, a longtime, devoted fan who jumped at the opportunity to write a script even loosely based on her favorite musician.

She was inspired by the couple's support of each other's accomplishments, particularly Kelce's ease with dating the star despite the glare of the spotlight, adding, “I love the way that he celebrates her."

Tran Donohue wants fellow Swift fans to know she wrote the script with them in mind.

“There are so many Easter eggs," she said of little details added that a Swift fan would pick up on. “I put in as many as I could.”

Then, on Nov. 30, Hallmark will air "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story." Instead of a nod to Swift, it's an ode to family traditions and bonding, like rooting for a sports team. Hallmark's headquarters is also in Kansas City, so it makes sense why the company chose the Chiefs to be highlighted.

In this story, written by Julie Sherman Wolfe, sparks fly when a new employee for the Chiefs organization (Tyler Hynes) meets a woman — played by Hunter King — whose family's dedication to the team goes back generations.

Sherman Wolfe, a San Francisco 49ers fan, said she got the call a week after Super Bowl LVIII, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22.

“I was still nursing my wounds,” she said adding that Hallmark asked, ‘Can you can you separate yourself from the loss and do this movie? I said, ’Absolutely. I mean, I’m a professional,'" Sherman Wolfe said, laughing.

While "Holiday Touchdown" has no mention of Swift or Kelce, it does feature a few Chiefs player cameos and Donna Kelce also has a small role.

“I kept botching my line,” Hynes said of working with Mama Kelce. “I was just like, Donna Kelce's about to speak and I’m beside myself. It was so fun.”

The actors also got to film at Arrowhead Stadium and on the field.

“Those were just some of the coolest moments I’ve ever gotten to have working on a movie,” King said.

This image released nu Lifetime shows Jessica Lord, left, and Laith Wallschleger in a scene from "Christmas in the Spotlight." (Lifetime via AP)

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

FILE - Taylor Swift, top left, hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce, top right, looks on during the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

