BreakingNews
Law limiting treatment for trans minors remains in place for now after hearing

Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores

National & World News
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X
Christmas Tree Shops is poised to liquidate all of its stores roughly two months after the struggling home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas Tree Shops is poised to liquidate all of its stores roughly two months after the struggling home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

When Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy in early May, the Middleboro, Massachusetts-based chain aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close a small number of underperforming stores.

In a court filing last week, however, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states, unless a buyer emerges in the final hour.

Out of business sales could start as soon as Thursday, per court documents. Landlords also have until Thursday to file objections.

"Quite simply, the debtor doesn't have the time nor the money to go forward with the plan (to exit bankruptcy)," Harold Murphy, a lawyer representing the retailer, said during a court hearing last week, per the Wall Street Journal.

The Associated Press reached out to Murphy and other attorneys representing Christmas Tree Shops and its stakeholders for further comments Wednesday.

Christmas Tree Shops' history dates back to the 1950s, when the original small holiday store opened on Cape Cod, in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, according to the company website. In 1970, Chuck Bilezikian purchased the seasonal business, transforming it into a destination for one-of-a-kind items and low prices that became a year-round shopping destination largely anchored in the Northeast.

Over time, Christmas Tree Shops expanded into more states and moved beyond holiday items. The chain recently worked to rebrand itself as “CTS” — in hopes of underlining that its products are not isolated to seasonal goods.

In 2003, the Christmas Tree Shops chain was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond, which also declared bankruptcy earlier this year. In 2020, the chain was sold to Handil Holdings, led by retail veteran Pam Salkovitz and entrepreneur Marc Salkovitz.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Law limiting treatment for trans minors remains in place for now after hearing48m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

NEW: ‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
15m ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
35m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board announces search for new superintendent
1h ago

Credit: TNS

It’s not common, but some pilots have been arrested for being drunk
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rain and environmental activists affect play on Day 3 at Wimbledon. Iga Swiatek eases...
6m ago
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence
11m ago
9 people, including 2 kids, are shot and wounded in the nation's capital as violence mars...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
7h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
8h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top