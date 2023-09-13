BreakingNews
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania

Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, will release a memoir in 2024

The California professor who testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her while they were in high school has written a memoir

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
3 hours ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The California professor who testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her while they were in high school has written a memoir. Christine Blasey's Ford's "One Way Back" is scheduled for publication next March.

According to St. Martin's Press, she will share "riveting new details about the lead-up" to her testimony in 2018; "its overwhelming aftermath," when she allegedly received death threats and was unable to live at her home; and "how people unknown to her around the world restored her faith in humanity."

Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University and the Stanford University School of Medicine, made headlines when she told the Senate Judiciary Committee about a party she and Kavanaugh attended in the early 1980s. She alleged that he cornered her in a bedroom, pinned her on a bed and tried to take off her clothes, while pressing his hand over her mouth. She fled after a friend of his jumped on the bed and knocked them over.

Her emotional testimony left even some Republicans wondering if Kavanaugh, nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, would have enough votes in a Senate where the GOP held just a 51-49 majority. Kavanaugh, who furiously denied her allegations and allegations by two other women, was approved 50-48.

“I never thought of myself as a survivor, a whistleblower, or an activist before the events in 2018,” Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday through St. Martin’s. “But now, what I and this book can offer is a call to all the other people who might not have chosen those roles for themselves, but who choose to do what’s right. Sometimes you don’t speak out because you are a natural disrupter. You do it to cause a ripple that might one day become a wave.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome and AJC to block PFAS settlement terms release6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
4h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
5h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get updated COVID shot
22m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French...
7m ago
What to know about renters insurance and what it does and doesn't cover
10m ago
New England getting more rain, watching Hurricane Lee's path after flooding, sinkholes
17m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top