Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a week-long stay in a hospital's intensive care unit. He called on all political leaders to advocate for face-coverings, as the practice has become increasingly politicized even as the pandemic has killed more than 217,000 Americans.

“I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day," Christie said. "I was wrong.”