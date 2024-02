Christian Siriano rolls out a gala-worthy world in the sand for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — There was nary a sandworm in sight Thursday night on the runway of Christian Siriano, but he definitely had "Dune" on his mind as he kicked off New York Fashion Week.

The glam squad of the sand had places to go and people to see in their earth tones and orange shimmer worthy of a Sahara sunset. The movie, and now a second coming up, was his jumping off point.

“I was like, what if we lived in this world that was kind of apocalyptic, but in the sand in the desert. But where’s the glamour? Where’s the eveningwear? What would they wear if people had to live in this culture on a planet?”