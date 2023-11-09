Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to miss US Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago

BreakingNews
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah will miss the United States' Copa América qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago because of hamstring-related issues, joining captain Tyler Adams on the sidelines.

Pulisic left AC Milan's Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain after 89 minutes on Tuesday. Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, hasn't played for Juventus since Oct. 28.

Adams, who has played one match since March, had hamstring surgery last month and is not expected to play until 2024.

The U.S. hosts Trinidad and Tobago on Nov. 16 at Austin, Texas, and plays the Soca Warriors in Port-of-Spain four days later — one day after the 34th anniversary of the victory there on Paul Caligiuri's goal that put the U.S. in the World Cup for the first time in 40 years. The winner of the two-leg, total-goals series earns berths in both the 16-nation field for next summer's Copa América, South America's championship, and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Twenty players are on the roster announced Thursday from among the 24 picked for last month's exhibitions against Germany and Ghana. They are joined by backup goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, left back Antonee Robinson and midfielders Malik Tillman and Paxten Aaronson. Tillman originally was picked last month but got hurt.

Left back DeJuan Jones of New England was dropped.

Just one player is from Major League Soccer, defender Miles Robinson.

Among goalkeepers, starter Matt Turner was dropped from the starting lineup by Nottingham Forest for last Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa in favor of Greece's Odysseas Vlachodimos. Ethan Horvath is not on Forest's active roster and hasn't played in a first-team game this season.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Gaga Slonina (Eupen, Belgium), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim, Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg, Germany), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Alex Zendejas (América, Mexico)

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

