Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account, citing negativity

“For over 10 years you guys have been my world,” Teigen wrote to her 13.7 million followers Wednesday night. “But it's time to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

Teigen's account was popular for its mix of jokes about her husband John Legend and their children, their playful banter on the site, funny observations about assorted topics and fierce retorts for those she disagreed with or who criticized her.