X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
Updated Jan 24, 2023
Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful."

The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Rihanna. The performances will air on Fox.

Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary," which stars Quinta Brunson.

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.” Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.

The U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover the State Farm Stadium to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is considered one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and was honored with a Country Music Association Awards for male vocalist of the year in 2021.

Babyface, who won 12 Grammys, has garnered multiple hits throughout his lauded career including “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You” and “Give U My Heart” with Toni Braxton. He's the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

Ralph won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 last year. She has spent decades in the business with multiple iconic roles from “Dreamgirls” on Broadway in the 1980s to the stepmother to the title character on the 1990s sitcom “Moesha.”

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Editors' Picks

Astros hire Braves scouting director Dana Brown as general manager. How big is the loss? 16h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Led by Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson, Braves have options for final rotation spot
15h ago

Credit: AP

Just like old times, it’s hard to trust the Hawks
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
19h ago

Credit: Paul Ward/Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

Elite track athletes coming for Atlanta City Games at Centennial Olympic Park
16h ago
The Latest
Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come
10m ago
Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting
16m ago
UK Treasury chief: Tax cuts must wait for inflation to fall
26m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top