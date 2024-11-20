Breaking: Braves’ Chris Sale wins Cy Young Award for first time
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal win Cy Young Awards after both were pitching triple crown winners

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal have each won their first Cy Young Award
FILE - From left are baseball players, Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - From left are baseball players, Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler. (AP Photo/File)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal each won their first Cy Young Award on Wednesday night after the left-handers shared the MLB lead with 18 wins while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA.

Sale was 18-3 and topped the National League with 225 strikeouts, while his 2.38 ERA in 29 starts was the best among all major league qualifiers in his first season with the Braves. The 35-year-old was an All-Star for the eighth time and won his first Gold Glove this year.

Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and a major league-best 228 strikeouts in 31 starts for the Tigers. He was a unanimous winner in voting for the AL prize by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America that was completed before the playoffs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

FILE - From left are baseball players, Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase, Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo and Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal, in 2024. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes resets on the mound before delivering a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Chris Sale named NL Comeback Player of Year by MLB
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Chris Sale’s season highlights on his way to Cy Young Award
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Yankees pitcher Luis Gil win Rookie of the Year awards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sale, Crochet win Comeback Players of Year, Clase, Helsley top relievers and Ohtani best...
The Latest
MLB will test robot umpires at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams15m ago
Sig Sauer ordered to pay $11 million to Philadelphia man wounded by pistol that went off...16m ago
Human smuggling trial witness says he was separated from a family hours before they froze...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder1h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone