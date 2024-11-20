Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal are left-handed starters who won an MLB-high 18 games while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA
FILE - From left are baseball players, Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - From left are baseball players, Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler. (AP Photo/File)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

Atlanta's Chris Sale and Detroit's Tarik Skubal, a pair of left-handed starters who each won an MLB-high 18 games while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA for qualifiers, are among the finalists for the Cy Young Awards to be named Wednesday night.

Sale is a finalist for the National League award after going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts for the Braves, before he was scratched from their final regular-season game and missed their Wild Card Series loss to San Diego because of back issues.

Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, led the majors with 228 strikeouts while going 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 31 starts. He was 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in three postseason starts for the Tigers, those games coming after voting for the awards was completed by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the end of the regular season.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and Kansas City starter Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00) join Skubal as AL finalists. The other NL finalists are Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) and hard-throwing Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes, the 22-year-old right-hander who was named Monday the NL Rookie of the Year.

Skenes is only the fifth rookie to finish among the top three in Cy Young Award voting. Only Fernando Valenzuela won both in the same year, in 1981 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

Clase, with 47 saves and a 0.61 ERA in 74 1/3 innings over 74 games, is the first reliever to finish in the top three since San Diego's Trevor Hoffman finished second for the NL award in 2006.

The Cy Young winners will be announced during an awards show that begins at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

FILE - From left are baseball players, Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase, Kansas City Royals' Seth Lugo and Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal, in 2024. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes resets on the mound before delivering a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Yankees pitcher Luis Gil win Rookie of the Year awards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sale, Crochet win Comeback Players of Year, Clase, Helsley top relievers and Ohtani best...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Chris Sale named NL Comeback Player of Year by MLB
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Chris Sale’s season highlights on his way to Cy Young Award
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Texas offers Trump land on US-Mexico border for potential mass deportations4m ago
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags...4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as Target tumbles9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder2h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’2h ago
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone