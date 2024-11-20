Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Atlanta's Chris Sale and Detroit's Tarik Skubal, a pair of left-handed starters who each won an MLB-high 18 games while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA for qualifiers, are among the finalists for the Cy Young Awards to be named Wednesday night.

Sale is a finalist for the National League award after going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts for the Braves, before he was scratched from their final regular-season game and missed their Wild Card Series loss to San Diego because of back issues.

Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, led the majors with 228 strikeouts while going 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 31 starts. He was 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in three postseason starts for the Tigers, those games coming after voting for the awards was completed by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the end of the regular season.