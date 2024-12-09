Chris Paul moves into 2nd on NBA's career assists list against Pelicans

After failing to collect an assist in the opening quarter against New Orleans, Paul had three assists in the first five minutes of the second quarter to achieve the milestone.

“Yeah, it is wild,” Paul said after Friday's loss to Sacramento. “I mean, five years ago I had seen that number and it’s like, ‘Man, you going to play long enough to do that?’ Seriously. I mean, I remember being a rookie, I said that before, looking up in Utah, seeing John Stockton all-time steals and assist leader. So, yeah, it is kind of crazy. I mean, I’m grateful for the opportunity to still continue to play.”

Paul played four seasons in New Orleans, back when the franchise was known as the Hornets, after he was selected with the fourth pick in 2005 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent six seasons before moving on to Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Golden State before signing with San Antonio in the offseason.

After primarily coming off the bench with the Warriors last season, Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season as a starter for the Spurs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba