Chris Paul has another big night, Suns rout Nuggets 123-98

Paul pushed the sellout crowd into a frenzy in the fourth, throwing his 15th assist to Torrey Craig after criss-crossing around helpless Denver forward Paul Millsap. The 36-year-old guard then hit a pair of 3-pointers and the celebration was on in the desert with the Suns rolling in their first playoff appearance in 11 seasons.

Phoenix took a 52-42 halftime lead after a sloppy first half where both teams struggled to generate offense. Denver was shaky with its long range shooting, making just 1 of 13 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Booker had 13 points before the break. Jokic countered with 15 points.

HURTING NUGGETS

Some of Denver's better players are dealing with injuries, including forward Michael Porter Jr. (back) and guard Will Barton (hamstring). Both were listed on the injury report.

Porter started and played 27 minutes, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds but shot just 3 of 13 from the field. Barton played for the first time in about six weeks, entering the game late in the first quarter. He played 16 minutes and had 10 points and was also called for a technical foul in the third.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Guards PJ Dozier (right adductor strain) and Jamal Murray (left ACL surgery) didn't play. ... Millsap had 11 points and six rebounds.

Suns: Forward Abdel Nader (right knee arthroscopy) didn't play. ... The Suns had a 52-46 rebounding advantage.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) points to a teammate after dunking during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns , Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris looks for a call from referee Zach Zarba (15) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Former olympic swimmer Michael Phelps watches the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets 118during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) passes around Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Fans cheer during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Officials separate Phoenix Suns players and Denver Nuggets players during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York