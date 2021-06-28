Chris Christie's book 'Republican Rescue' coming this fall

“Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden" will be published Nov. 16, Threshold Editions announced Monday. Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, is calling the book “a timely and urgent guide to moving the party forward.”

Christie was among the first prominent Republicans to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016 and helped prepare him for last fall's debates against Biden. But he has differed with Trump and many party members over their false contentions that Trump won the election in 2020. He has even spoken in favor of Trump's impeachment for inciting the mob which stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.