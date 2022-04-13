ajc logo
Choo-choo: Hornets' play-in arrival blocked by freight train

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego calls a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego calls a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

National & World News
April 13, 2022
The Charlotte Hornets were delayed getting to the arena for their NBA play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were delayed getting to the arena Wednesday for their NBA play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.

By a freight train, of all things.

Tracks run all around State Farm Arena, a remnant of a time when the area was the site of the city's two major passenger stations. Both stations were torn down decades ago, but many of the tracks that remain are still frequented by freight trains running near the heart of downtown Atlanta.

One of those trains stopped on a crossing before the game, blocking the Hornets' chartered buses from reaching the players' entrance on the bottom level of the arena.

The buses were forced to turn around and find an alternate route to the arena. They were delayed about 15 minutes.

"I've never seen that," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "I've been coming to this arena for 20 years, and I've never seen a train stop before the game."

He seemed to imply that the Hawks had something to do with the freight train stopping at the crossing.

“Somebody figure it out. I have no idea,” Borrego said. “But our guys noticed.”

He said the delay fired up the 10th-seeded Hornets, who were looking to earn their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"It's good fuel for us," Borrego said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

