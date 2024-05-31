Chobani yogurt billionaire buys San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Co.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Craft beer pioneer Anchor Brewing Co. — maker of its famous Anchor Steam and Christmas Ale beers — has been purchased by Chobani yogurt founder and billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Ulukaya said in a statement issued Friday that Anchor embodies much of what makes San Francisco so great and he's excited to be part of the company's rebirth.

“I have fallen in love with this city, its history, grit and charm. I believe brands born in places like this are incredibly special and must be treasured, respected and loved,” he said.