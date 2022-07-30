ajc logo
Chisox Tim Anderson suspended by MLB for contact with umpire

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Nick Mahrley after Anderson made contact with Mahrley during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Anderson was ejected. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Nick Mahrley after Anderson made contact with Mahrley during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Anderson was ejected. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

1 hour ago
Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.

Anderson was in the White Sox lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed the suspension, and he'll remain active until his appeal is heard. It's the third time he's been disciplined by MLB in the past year, including a one-game ban overturned on appeal earlier this season.

Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were ejected Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Athletics after a heated exchanged over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo that appeared to be high. The tip of Anderson’s helmet appeared to make contact with Mahrley.

Before Saturday’s game, La Russa said he watched video from the incident and said, “I think there’s an argument to be made in Tim’s favor, so we’ll see.

“Did you see how the interaction happened?” La Russa added. “The way we see it, there’s an argument to be made that the umpire didn’t move back, he was moving forward as well.”

Anderson missed the first two games of 2022 as punishment for making contact with an umpire during a bench-clearing incident last September. He was also suspended a game in April after directing an obscene gesture toward fans, but that ban was overturned on appeal.

Anderson is batting .310 with six homers and 25 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley reacts after Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson made contact with Mahrley during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Anderson was ejected. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley reacts after Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson made contact with Mahrley during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Anderson was ejected. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley reacts after Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson made contact with Mahrley during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Anderson was ejected. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

