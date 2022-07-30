Chisox Tim Anderson suspended by MLB for contact with umpire

Anderson was in the White Sox lineup hitting leadoff Saturday against Oakland after he appealed the suspension, and he'll remain active until his appeal is heard. It's the third time he's been disciplined by MLB in the past year, including a one-game ban overturned on appeal earlier this season.

Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were ejected Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Athletics after a heated exchanged over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo that appeared to be high. The tip of Anderson’s helmet appeared to make contact with Mahrley.