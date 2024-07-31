Chisholm's second straight 2-homer game helps Yanks top Phils 7-6 in 12 innings for 4th straight win

Clay Holmes’ wild pitch allowed Josh Rojas to score the tying run in the ninth, Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly put the Yankees back ahead in the 11th and Austin Hays made it 6-6 with an RBI single in the bottom half, when Trent Grisham's diving catch on Alec Bohm’s two-out liner stranded Hays at third.

After Torres’ sacrifice fly in the 12th against Orion Kerkering (2-2), Michael Tonkin (4-4) struck out two in a perfect bottom half, sending the Phillies to just their third three-game losing streak this season and their 10th loss in 14 games.

Following a 10-23 stretch, New York has won four in a row for the first time since June 9-12 and has won consecutive series for the first time since sweeping San Francisco and Minnesota from May 31 to June 6.

Chisholm flipped his bat and danced around the bases after his second home. Strahm had allowed just one homer in 48 at-bats against lefties, and Chisholm had been 1 for 8 with five strikeouts against the lefty.

Chisholm joined Dave Kingman (1977) and Eric Hinske (2009) as the only players with three homers in their first three games with the Yankees. Colorado's Trevor Story in 2016 was the only other player with four homers in his first three games with a club.

Chisholm is batting .400 (6 of 15) with eight RBIs and five runs with New York. Playing his second professional game at third base, he also made a sliding stop of Trea Turner’s grounder and threw to first for the final out of the seventh.

Bohm hit an RBI double in the first off Will Warren, who made his big league debut, and Hays hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 4-1 lead. Warren, a 25-year-old right-hander, started after reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole was scratched with body fatigue and allowed four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth in his first game since the Phillies acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels, extending his scoreless streak to 19 innings over 19 appearances since May 21.

Mark Leiter Jr. pitched a scoreless 10th, allowing a hit, after the Yankees acquired him from the Chicago Cubs earlier Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) will make a rehab start at Double-A Reading on Wednesday. Manager Rob Thomson said Walker (3-3, 5.60) would make at least two rehab outings.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon when New York LHP Nestor Cortes (4-9, 4.13) opposes Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (7-6, 3.05).

