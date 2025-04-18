Chisholm ejected for arguing called 3rd strike during Yankees' 6-3 win over Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from the New York Yankees' 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, then appeared to violate Major League Baseball's social media policy when he posted in-game criticism online.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon for arguing after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low, his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees.

He posted on his X account, “Not even ... close!!!!!” with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.