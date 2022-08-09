Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws

According to investigators, Chipotle’s violations of the city’s Fair Workweek law included failing to post work schedules 14 days in advance, pay a premium for schedule changes and offer available shifts to current employees before hiring new employees.

The settlement between the city and the California-based fast-food chain covers about 13,000 employees who worked at the chain's New York City outlets between 2017 and this year. It is the result of an investigation by the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection into complaints filed by 160 Chipotle workers and Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, city officials said.