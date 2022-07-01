ajc logo
Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles incomplete in storage

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (General Motors via AP)

GM Logo Gradient (01-28-21) This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (General Motors via AP)

43 minutes ago
The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM's total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.

The company reaffirmed its full-year net income guidance of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion with pretax earnings of $13 billion to $15 billion. For the first time the company predicted that it would make $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion before taxes in the second quarter.

The chip shortage has vexed automakers across the globe since 2020, forcing many automakers to temporarily close factories and trim production. The shortage has limited the supply of new vehicles on dealer lots in the U.S. to around 1 million, when in normal years it's about 4 million at any given time.

That has pushed prices to record levels and limited vehicle selection, but it's also led to strong profits for most automakers.

In a prepared statement, GM said its North American production has been relatively stable since the third quarter of last year, but short-term parts disruptions are continuing. “We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent-up customer demand for our vehicles,” the statement said.

GM shares rose 2% to $32.42 in trading early Friday after filing was made public.

