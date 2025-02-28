Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Chip Ganassi Racing partners with OpenAI in first motorsports venture for AI company

Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday said it has partnered on a strategic research collaboration with OpenAI — a deal that makes the two-time reigning IndyCar championship winning team the first to bring in a partner from the artificial intelligence field
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday said it has partnered on a strategic research collaboration with OpenAI — a deal that makes the two-time reigning IndyCar championship winning team the first to bring in a partner from the artificial intelligence field.

It is also OpenAI’s first collaboration in motorsports.

“Racing has always been a proving ground for innovation, and we’re excited to explore how our AI technology can contribute alongside the incredible talent at Chip Ganassi Racing," said Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. "IndyCar is a sport where every detail counts, and we’re eager to see how advanced technology can support the team’s expertise in pushing performance forward.”

Ganassi's race teams plan to utilize OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology to maximize performance on the racetrack and in the front office by using the company's software engineering and research capabilities. Ganassi teams will work with OpenAI's engineers.

“Over the years, we have had the good fortune of partnering with some of the most iconic brands in the world, but I am not sure there is one that is more important right now than OpenAI," Ganassi said. "Sam and his team have been amazing at helping us try to maximize the power of artificial intelligence to make us better both on and off the racetrack. We look forward to continuing to attack business and racing challenges with the folks at OpenAI, some of the smartest and most creative people around.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Group 1001 President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Towriss speaks during a news conference announcing that the Indiana Pacers basketball arena will be renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Credit: AP

Cadillac F1 to be managed by global group TWG Motorsports. Dan Towriss named CEO of racing portfolio

Nvidia sales surge in the fourth quarter on demand for AI chips

Bell's overtime win in Atlanta boosts hopes that 2025 will be a breakthrough season for No. 20 team

The Latest

Carnival King Momo, Kaio Mackenzie, right, and Queen Thuane de Oliveira, present the keys of the city at a ceremony that officially kicks off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

Rio's Carnival kicks off as mayor gives key to the city to King Momo

9m ago

The Latest: Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Oval Office blowup

10m ago

Jury finds Illinois landlord guilty of murder, hate crime in 2023 attack on Palestinian American boy

12m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake