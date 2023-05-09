Chinese woman appeals in fight for right to freeze her eggs

In 2018, Xu, then 30 years old, had gone to a public hospital in Beijing to ask about freezing her eggs. But after an initial check-up, she was told she could not proceed without a marriage certificate.

According to the judgment she received last year, the hospital argued that egg freezing poses certain health risks. It said that egg-freezing services were only available to women who could not get pregnant in the natural way, and not for healthy patients.

But it also stated that delaying pregnancy could bring risks to the mother during pregnancy and “psychological and societal problems” if there is a large age gap between parents and their child.

After Tuesday's hearing, Xu told reporters that the denial constituted a violation of her right to bodily autonomy and she chose to fight on because this matter is very important to single women.

“I also have grown up a lot as the case evolves, I don't want to give up easily,” she said.

It is unclear when the court will hand down the judgment, she said.

