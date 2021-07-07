Chinese social media giant WeChat shuts LGBT accounts

The official attitude is increasingly strict, the founder of the LGBT group said.

Contents of the WeChat accounts, which included personal stories and photos of group events, were erased, according to the group's founder.

The former operator of a different group for university students, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, called the step a devastating blow.

University officials asked students two months ago to shut down LGBT social media groups or to avoid mentioning their school names, according to the LGBT group founder. She said universities in the eastern province of Jiangsu were told by officials to investigate groups for women's rights and sexual minorities to “maintain stability.”

Surveys suggest there are about 70 million LGBT people in China, or about 5% of the population, according to state media.

Some groups have organized film festivals and other public events, but those have dwindled.

One of the most prominent, Shanghai Pride, canceled events last year and scrapped future plans without explanation after 11 years of operation.

China’s legislature received suggestions from the public about legalizing same-sex marriage two years ago, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. However, it gave no indication whether legislators might take action.