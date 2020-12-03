Chinese researcher pleads to lying in cancer-smuggling case

Zheng was arrested in December 2019 at Logan International Airport in Boston with 21 vials of cancer cells in a sock in a suitcase he was taking to China, authorities said. Zheng stole the materials from his lab at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, authorities said.

When asked by federal officers whether he was traveling with any biological items or research, Zheng lied and said no, prosecutors said.

Zheng told investigators that he intended to take the vials to China to use them to conduct research in his own laboratory and publish the results under his own name, according to the U.S. attorney.

Zheng entered the U.S. in August 2018 on a Harvard University-sponsored visa and conducted cancer cell research at Beth Israel from September 2018 until December 2019. The hospital fired him after his arrest.

Federal authorities haven been aggressively going after Chinese researchers in the U.S., some of whom they say work on behalf of the Chinese government to steal the work of American academics, but Zheng was not charged with conspiring with the Chinese government.