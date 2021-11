Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

The history statement is expected to emphasize the party's successes in overseeing China's economic rise and likely ignore deadly political violence in its early decades in power and growing complaints about human rights abuses.

When term limits on the presidency were abolished in 2018, officials told reporters Xi might need more time to make sure economic and other reforms were carried out.

Xi faces no obvious rivals, but a bid to say in power has the potential to alienate younger party figures who might see their chances for promotion diminished.

Also, political scientists point to the experience of other countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and warn long periods of one-person rule lead to worse official decisions and economic performance.

Xi has used his control of the party’s vast propaganda apparatus to promote his image.

State media associate him with national successes including fighting the coronavirus, China’s rise as a technology creator and last year’s successful lunar mission to bring back moon rocks.

The 1981 assessment under Deng distanced the party from the violent upheaval of the ultra-radical 1966-76 Cultural Revolution.

By contrast, Xi has promoted a positive image of the party's early decades in power and called for it to revive its “original mission” as China's leading economic, political and cultural force.

Security personnel guard the entrance to the Jingxi Hotel where roughly 200 members of the Central Committee are holding a plenary session in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. China's leaders have approved a resolution on the history of the ruling Communist Party that was expected to set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year during a four-day meeting of its Central Committee that ended Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021. Xi appears to be laying the foundation for a third term as the all-powerful Communist Party meets in Beijing. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party's "major achievements and historical experience" at the Central Committee's plenary session that opened on Monday, Nov. 8.

