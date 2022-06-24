ajc logo
X

Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Chinese electric car brand NIO says two employees involved in testing died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a parking structure in Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.

The crash Thursday was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle,” the company said in a statement. It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner.

The vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company’s Shanghai Innovation Port building, the company said.

Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

Editors' Picks
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction17h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
8h ago
Hawks pick Duke forward A.J. Griffin at No. 16 in NBA draft
3h ago
It's Banchero to Orlando: Magic grab Duke standout at No. 1
7h ago
It's Banchero to Orlando: Magic grab Duke standout at No. 1
7h ago
Cortes presents Kaat with Yanks award after 'molester' label
9h ago
The Latest
India flies tons of essentials to quake-rocked Afghanistan
24m ago
Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement
25m ago
Death toll from Afghanistan's quake rises to 1,150 people
42m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top