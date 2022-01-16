Hamburger icon
Chinese city Xi'an lifts some restrictions after lockdown

People line up to get a nasal swab for the COVID-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside a commercial office buildings in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People line up to get a nasal swab for the COVID-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside a commercial office buildings in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Xi’an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown, as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start.

State-owned broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday that certain counties and development zones in Xi'an had begun restoring production.

Officials told a news conference that lockdown measures had been either partially or completely lifted in some communities that have been designated as lower risk, allowing people to leave their homes for a limited time to purchase daily necessities.

The city went into strict lockdown on Dec. 22, following a coronavirus outbreak that officials attributed to the delta variant. Xi'an, with a population of 13 million and a major tourist site for the famed Terracotta Warriors, has reported over 2,000 infections since December last year.

Xi'an is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing.

China is seeking to stamp out local transmission of the omicron and delta variants with its “zero COVID” policy. Several municipalities and cities in the southern province of Guangdong as well as Beijing have in recent days reported local cases of the more contagious omicron variant.

Beijing reported its first local omicron infection on Saturday, according to state media, just before it hosts the Olympics starting on Feb. 4 and around two weeks before the start of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks. The individual experienced symptoms on Thursday and was tested on Friday for COVID-19, officials said in a news conference Saturday.

The patient’s residential compound and workplace have been sealed off and authorities are mass-testing people linked to either location. Some 2,430 people had been tested as of Saturday night, according to The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper.

Beijing Daily reported Sunday that the capital will require travelers to take nucleic acid tests within 72 hours of entry starting Jan. 22. Some schools in Beijing have also closed early and moved classes online ahead of the winter holidays.

The Lama Temple in Beijing, a popular tourist spot, will also be closed from Monday as part of anti-epidemic efforts, the temple said Sunday.

Officials across the country also urged residents to stay in their cities for the new year, instead of traveling back to their hometowns.

China reported 119 new cases on Saturday, of which 65 were domestic. The country has reported 104,864 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

___

This story has been corrected to remove mention of Xi’an and Shanghai among places with local omicron cases.

A man gets a nasal swab for the COVID-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside a commercial office buildings in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man gets a nasal swab for the COVID-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside a commercial office buildings in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Security guards set up the barricade line as people line up to get a nasal swab for the COVID-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside a commercial office buildings in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Security guards set up the barricade line as people line up to get a nasal swab for the COVID-19 test to meet traveling requirements at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside a commercial office buildings in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Workers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus set up a decoration for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Workers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus set up a decoration for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Workers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus set up a decoration for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Workers wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus set up a decoration for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

FILE - A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a clock counting down the time until the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Olympic Winter Games is due to start. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

FILE - A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a clock counting down the time until the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Beijing has reported its first local omicron infection, according to state media, weeks before the Olympic Winter Games is due to start. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

In this Jan. 13, 2022 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a woman and a child perform exercise on a rooftop at a residential area in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP)

In this Jan. 13, 2022 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a woman and a child perform exercise on a rooftop at a residential area in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing face masks to protect from the coronavirus shop for groceries at a supermarket in Qujiang New District of Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Jan. 15, 2022. The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing face masks to protect from the coronavirus shop for groceries at a supermarket in Qujiang New District of Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Jan. 15, 2022. The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing face masks to protect from the coronavirus shop for groceries at a supermarket in Qujiang New District of Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Jan. 15, 2022. The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing face masks to protect from the coronavirus shop for groceries at a supermarket in Qujiang New District of Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Jan. 15, 2022. The Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after over three weeks of lockdown as authorities sought to stamp out a local outbreak before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are due to start. (Tao Ming/Xinhua via AP)

