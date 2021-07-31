Chinese-Canadian pop star detained on suspicion of rape

The news was trending as the no. 1 most searched topic on Weibo on Saturday night, and some users online started commenting on Wu's social media account, telling him to “Get out of China!"

Wu is a Canadian citizen, according to the police statement.

The official paper of the Communist Party, the People's Daily, weighed in on the case, saying in a short opinion post online that "Having a foreign nationality is not a protective talisman, and no matter how big the name is, there is no immunity.”

The teenager publicized her accusations on social media and later in an interview with the internet portal NetEase. A day after that interview appeared, at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton broke off endorsement and other deals with Wu.

According to the interview, she thought she was meeting Wu for a career opportunity. Instead, his staff who was present forced her to drink. As someone who did not go to bars, she said her tolerance was low and she was drunk after two drinks. The next day, she woke up in Wu's bed. That morning, he was kind to her and promised to take care of her, she said.

The teenager said that was the beginning of what she had thought was their relationship. This was the case until March, when he stopped returning her messages.

At first, she said she felt sorry for herself. But after she learned that there were other women who had been treated similarly, she said she felt there were others who were worse off.

“I don't believe this is just my own personal matter. You can even say that this is a problem with the atmosphere in China's entertainment circle," she said in the NetEase interview.

Wu said that he had met the young woman on Dec. 5, 2020, but “I didn’t force her to drink,” and “there was not this sort of ‘details’ she describes.”

“I didn’t expect my silence to encourage these rumors, and I couldn’t stand it!” Wu previously wrote. “There were a lot of people there that day who can bear witness.”

In an unexpected twist to the story, police said last week they had arrested a man who attempted to defraud both parties. The man, surnamed Liu, pretended to be a victim who'd had a similar experience with Wu in order to elicit personal information from the young woman.

The teenager and Wu both said they had asked authorities to investigate.

Saturday's statement didn't mention that case and gave no information about the status of that investigation.

Caption Singer Kris Wu, center, performs in the 2017 Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival gala, in Shanghai, China on Nov. 10, 2017. The popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited