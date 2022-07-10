Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest

What had been a local scandal became a national incident last month because of the misuse of the COVID tracking app. Many who set out for Zhengzhou to demand action from regulators found that their health status on the app had turned red, preventing them from traveling. Some reported being questioned by police after checking into their hotel about why they had come to the city. Five Zhengzhou officials were later punished.

The protesters assembled before dawn on Sunday in front of the People's Bank of China building in Zhengzhou. Police vehicles with flashing lights can be seen in videos taken in the early morning darkness. Police closed off the street and by 8 a.m. had started massing on the other side, protesters told The Associated Press.

Besides uniformed police, there were the teams of men in plain T-shirts. One banking regulator and one local government official arrived, but the protesters refused to talk to them. Zhang and one other protester told the AP they had met the officials before and don't believe what they say.

The police then announced to the protesters with a megaphone that they were an illegal assembly and would be detained and fined. About 10 a.m., the men in T-shirts rushed the crowd and dispersed them. Zhang said she saw women dragged down the stairs of the bank entrance.

Zhang said that when she was hit, she asked the officer, “Why did you hit me?” According to her, he responded: “What’s wrong with beating you?”

The protesters were bussed to various sties where Zhang said they were forced to sign a letter guaranteeing they would not gather anymore.

