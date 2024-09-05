Nation & World News

Chinese and African leaders hold a summit on deepening cooperation in a divided world

Dozens of African leaders have descended on Beijing for a summit that signals China’s influence in a continent that it hopes will be a key ally in pushing back against a U.S.-led global order
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, real from left, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema applaud as they witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the revitalisation project of the Tanzania-Zambia Authority railway, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, ahead of the China Africa Forum. (Zhai Jianlan/Xinhua via AP)

1 hour ago

BEIJING (AP) — Dozens of African leaders gathered Thursday in Beijing for a summit that signals China's influence in a continent that it hopes will be a key ally in pushing back against a U.S.-led global order.

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised the leaders billions of dollars in loans and private investment over the next three years and proposed that relations with all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the "strategic" level.

“We have always understood and supported each other, setting an example for a new type of international relations," he said at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

China has become a major player in Africa since the forum was founded in 2000. Its companies have invested heavily in mining for the resources Chinese industry needs and its development banks have made loans to build railways, roads and other infrastructure under Xi's Belt and Road program.

African leaders have welcomed China's assistance but are pushing for a closer alignment of aid with the continent's development goals. They are seeking to industrialize their economies and expand agricultural exports to reduce a trade deficit with China, which has become sub-Saharan Africa's largest bilateral trading partner.

In a reflection of China's broadening relationship with Africa, Xi outlined 10 “partnership actions” that included training for African politicians and future leaders, a further opening of the Chinese market, agriculture demonstration areas, vocational and technical training, green energy projects and 1 billion yuan ($140 million) in grants for military assistance.

"While commending the overall progress so far achieved, we also appreciate the announcement of further areas of partnership actions," said Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, speaking on behalf of eastern Africa. "We salute a new characterization of China-Africa relations."

Xi said China would eliminate tariffs on products from most of the world's poorest countries, including 33 in Africa, in an expansion of existing tariff exemptions.

The relationship has moved beyond trade and investment to take on political overtones as China seeks allies in Africa and elsewhere in the developing world for its competition with the United States to define the norms governing the global economy and how countries interact with each other.

“Modernization is an inalienable right of all countries,” Xi said. “But the Western approach to it has inflicted immense sufferings on developing countries. Since the end of World War II, Third World nations, represented by China and African countries, have achieved independence … and have been endeavoring to redress the historical injustices of the modernization process.”

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, greet the press during a reception at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Andres Martinez Casares/Pool via AP)

China's President Xi Jinping, center, and leaders from African countries prepare to leave after a group photo session for the opening ceremony of the China Africa Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

Senegal's Foreign Minister Yassine Fall delivers a speech at the ministerial conference of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Tingshu Wang/Pool Photo via AP)

Journalists film China's President Xi Jinping and leaders from African countries as they prepare for a group photo session before the opening ceremony of the China Africa Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

China's President Xi Jinping, center right, shakes hands with leaders from African countries as they arrive for a group photo session before the opening ceremony of the China Africa Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, ahead of the China Africa Forum. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP)

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Florence Lo/Pool Photo via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meets with Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, ahead of the China Africa Forum. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping gesture as they are greeted by children waving flowers and flags during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, ahead of the China Africa Forum. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP)

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at the ministerial conference of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Tingshu Wang/Pool Photo via AP)

