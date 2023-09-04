China's Xi will skip G20 summit in India over soured relations and Premier Li Qiang will go instead

China says President Xi Jinping will skip this week's Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
8 hours ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip this week’s Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy and Premier Li Qiang will attend in his place, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

A one sentence notice on the ministry's website says: "At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10.”

Relations between China and India have grown frosty over their disputed border that three years ago resulted in a violent clash between their troops, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese. They have also clashed over trade and India's growing strategic ties with China's main regional rival the United States.

India recently overtook China as the world's most populous nation and the two are rivals in technology, space exploration and global trade.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County police

TOP LOCAL STORY
5 dead in crash on I-85 north of Atlanta3h ago

Credit: admin

Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail
42m ago

Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Calvin Smyre selected by Biden to serve as UN delegate
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pope wants to keep big Vatican meeting on the church's future behind closed doors...
14m ago
A look at the Black Sea grain deal after Putin meets Turkish leader and dashes hopes for...
14m ago
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
23m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
18h ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top